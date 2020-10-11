PS5 confirms the Last of Us: Part II, Uncharted series and other Naughty Dog games among backwards compatible games

After Sony has released further details on the non-backward compatible games that will not be available on the PlayStation 5, Naughty Dog through Twitter instead makes it known that all its titles will be able to be played on the next-gen console through backward compatibility. Here is the list:

The Last of Us Remastered

The Last of Us Part II

Uncharted

Uncharted 2

Uncharted 3

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Uncharted 4

The whole series of Jak and Daxter

All games will obviously take full advantage of the new generation hardware and will benefit from various improvements such as faster loading. There will certainly be news from other development studies regarding backward compatibility before long, so stay tuned for more information.

We're excited to share that all of our PS4 games will be backwards compatible on #PS5, including: The Last of Us Part II, The Last of Us Remastered, Uncharted 4, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Uncharted 1 – 3, and the Jak series! More info from @PlayStation: https://t.co/LM96fGqxuh pic.twitter.com/7pN95ZCzPh — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) October 9, 2020