PS5 confirms the Last of Us: Part II, Uncharted series and other Naughty Dog games among backwards compatible games

After Sony has released further details on the non-backward compatible games that will not be available on the PlayStation 5Naughty Dog through Twitter instead makes it known that all its titles will be able to be played on the next-gen console through backward compatibility. Here is the list:

  • The Last of Us Remastered
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Uncharted
  • Uncharted 2
  • Uncharted 3
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
  • Uncharted 4
  • The whole series of Jak and Daxter

All games will obviously take full advantage of the new generation hardware and will benefit from various improvements such as faster loading. There will certainly be news from other development studies regarding backward compatibility before long, so stay tuned for more information.

