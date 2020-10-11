PS5: The ability to transfer PS4 saves depends on the developers

The next generation of consoles will be a real leap forward in the world of video games. First, these systems are much more up to date with current technology than the PS4 or Xbox One, but perhaps more importantly, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will both feature backward compatibility. As Sony’s console is a new feature, the company recently outlined its policy.

As always, with a new generation of systems comes a lot of cross-gen titles, and some publishers have been able to handle it quite easily with direct updates from the current generation to the next generation, while others have not. However, those who adhered to backward compatibility found some problems with the transfer of bailouts.

Unlike Microsoft which used the Smart Delivery system to help developers, it seems that Sony has decided to let development studios choose, as evidenced by the official post. ” Please note that the ability to transfer game saves between a PS4 version and a PS5 version of the same game is a developer decision and will vary title by title for cross-gen games .”

For now, we have confirmation that Sucker Punch will allow Ghost of Tsushima to save transfers from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5. Will others arrive? We just have to wait.