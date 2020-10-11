PS5: which controllers and peripherals will be compatible? Sony answers

With just over a month left for the PlayStation 5 to arrive, Sony is moving forward by posting everything there is to know about compatible controllers and peripherals on the support website. So apparently you won’t have to throw away all your PS4 controllers or other devices, as they can be used, but with some limitations.

First of all, the officially licensed DualSense, DualShock 4, and third-party wireless controllers will work on PlayStation 5 with backward-compatible PS4 games. Additionally, special peripherals such as officially licensed racing wheels, arcade sticks, and flight sticks will also work with supported PS5 games and PS4 games. The same goes for the PS Move controller and the PlayStation VR Aim Controller, which are compatible with PS VR games supported on the new console.

But which controller is recommended for PS4 games on PS5? According to Sony, for the best experience, you should use the DualShock 4 controller when playing PS4 and PSVR titles on a PS5 console. But note: PS5 games are not compatible with the DualShock 4 controller. Finally, the Platinum and Gold wireless headsets, as well as third-party ones that connect via a USB port or audio jack, will also work on PS5 consoles. However, the headphone companion app will not be compatible with PS5 consoles.

