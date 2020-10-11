Recon Control v0.3.0 (upd.27.08.2020) PC GAME

Recon Control v0.3.0 (upd.27.08.2020)

Recon Control — is a turn-based 2D combat-oriented technique. You play as the commander of a small particular operations unit. Choose appropriate fighters for particular duties, practice them, purchase tools and information your unit by a sequence of missions to the finals. Configuring fighters in Recon Control may even need to take a lot of time. Especially the number of the best tools, as a result of the stuff you select will rely upon how a lot injury the soldier will face up to, how a lot armor he can have, or how rapidly he will transfer across the map. You should contemplate all parameters with out exception.

Game Details Title: Recon Control

Recon Control Genre: Strategy

Strategy Developer: kitecrimson

kitecrimson Publisher: kitecrimson

kitecrimson Release yr: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://kitecrimson.itch.io/recon-control

Release Name: Recon Control v0.3.0 (upd.27.08.2020)

Recon Control v0.3.0 (upd.27.08.2020) Game Version: v0.3.0 (upd.27.08.2020)

Size: 21.6 MB

21.6 MB Available Languages: english

Screenshots





Download Recon Control v0.3.0 (upd.27.08.2020) – [ 21.6 MB ] recon-control-v0_3_0.torrent

(downloads: ) How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now