Recon Control v0.3.0 (upd.27.08.2020) PC GAME

Recon Control — is a turn-based 2D combat-oriented technique. You play as the commander of a small particular operations unit. Choose appropriate fighters for particular duties, practice them, purchase tools and information your unit by a sequence of missions to the finals. Configuring fighters in Recon Control may even need to take a lot of time. Especially the number of the best tools, as a result of the stuff you select will rely upon how a lot injury the soldier will face up to, how a lot armor he can have, or how rapidly he will transfer across the map. You should contemplate all parameters with out exception.
Game Details
- Title: Recon Control
- Genre: Strategy
- Developer: kitecrimson
- Publisher: kitecrimson
- Release yr: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://kitecrimson.itch.io/recon-control
- Release Name: Recon Control v0.3.0 (upd.27.08.2020)
- Game Version: v0.3.0 (upd.27.08.2020)
- Size: 21.6 MB
- Available Languages: english
Screenshots
