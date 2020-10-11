Spider-Man: Miles Morales is gold! Confirmed at PS5 launch without delay

Not that there were any doubts about it but having confirmations in these complicated times also from the Coronavirus pandemic and smart working is always a pleasure. Spider-Man: Miles Morales, one of the games scheduled to launch on PS5 (but which will also be released on PS4), is officially gold!

In simultaneously with the launch of PS5 in some markets (the console will arrive a week later, on the 19th).

It will certainly be interesting to understand how much the PS5 and PS4 versions will differ and also to find out what the offer will actually be in terms of content given that since the announcement there has been talking of expansion first and then of a minor but still standalone project. The current feeling is that this is a project in line with Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (and it wouldn’t be bad at a “meta” level)

We are pleased to announce that #MilesMoralesPS5 and #MilesMoralesPS4 have Gone Gold and will be sneaking into your hearts globally on November 12th! #BeGreater #BeYourself pic.twitter.com/YSrtL2pE6h — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 9, 2020

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be available on PS5 at a recommended retail price of € 59.99 while Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (which also includes Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered) will be available on PS5 at an RRP of 79.99 €. Will you make this new adventure of the beloved Wall Climb your own?