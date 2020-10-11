Star Citizen turns eight but the Squadron 42 single player campaign doesn’t have a release date yet

Star Citizen’s single-player campaign, Squadron 42 is still in development, and Cloud Imperium Games has said it won’t be coming anytime soon.

” We still have a long way to go before we launch the beta game, but everyone in Squadron 42 is working very hard to deliver something great, ” said CIG chief Chris Roberts in an AMA on the Roberts Space Industries website to coincide. with Star Citizen’s eighth birthday.

The AMA was meant to celebrate the Star Citizen milestone, but among the feature posts coming to the main game were questions from clearly disgruntled fans complaining about radio silence around Squadron 42, which is currently six years old. behind its original delivery target. ” Squadron 42 is a tricky project to communicate about because we don’t really want to reveal the experience and history that can make it challenging to update certain content or features, ” said Roberts.

Squadron 42 is meant to be a single-player adventure, similar to the Wing Commander games that Roberts made a name for himself in the 1990s. CIG has released trailers for the game, featuring virtual interpreters of Hollywood actors such as Mark Hamill, Gillian Anderson, Gary Oldman, and Mark Strong, but it has yet to become a playable part.