Story of Seasons Friends of Mineral Town v20200820 – PLAZA PC GAME

Story of Seasons Friends of Mineral Town v20200820 – PLAZA

Story of Seasons Friends of Mineral Town — your farm life begins in Mineral City, a charming village surrounded by nature. You returned a few years later to rebuild your late grandfather’s farm. Take care of crops, livestock. This is a full remake of the undertaking of the identical title launched on Nintendo Game Boy Advance in 2003. Your life on the farm begins in the tiny however cute city of Mineralsk in the center of the wild. After a few years, you come back to the grandfather’s farm to restore her former glory. Take care of crops and animals and write your story.

Game Details

  • Title: Story of Seasons Friends of Mineral Town
  • Genre: Casual, RPG, Simulation
  • Developer: Marvelous Inc.
  • Publisher: XSEED Games, Marvelous USA
  • Release yr: 2020
  • Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/978780/STORY_OF_SEASONS_Friends_of_Mineral_Town/
  • Release Name: STORY.OF.SEASONS.Friends.of.Mineral.Town-PLAZA
  • Game Version: v20200820
  • Game Releaser: PLAZA
  • Size: 1.3 GB
  • Available Languages: English, French, German, Spanish – Spain, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese

Screenshots

Story of Seasons Friends of Mineral Town Game Free Download Torrent

Download Story of Seasons Friends of Mineral Town v20200820 – PLAZA [ 1.3 GB ]

story_of_seasons_friends_of_mineral_town-plaza.torrent
(downloads: )

How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now

