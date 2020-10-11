UnMetal v0.3.40B (upd.25.08.2020) PC GAME

UnMetal v0.3.40B (upd.25.08.2020)

UnMetal — is an journey recreation developed by @unepic_fran for the PC platform. The surroundings in the sport belongs to the retro model, and the next options might be distinguished: motion, journey, indie, stealth, second, pixel graphics, retro, humorous, army operations, old skool, humor, 80s, journey motion, high view, satire, battle, parody, chilly battle, 90s. UnMetal is a 2D stealth motion recreation in which the protagonist tries to escape from an enemy army jail, the place he was sentenced for crimes that he didn’t commit. But don’t fear, you’ll handle every part, particularly since in UnMetal you should have at your disposal a wide selection of weapons, devices, numerous gadgets, and far more. Grab your weapons, plan your actions, quietly get rid of enemies and save the world.

