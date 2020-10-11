Virtuix Omni One could be the future of VR and total immersion

Virtuix , a startup dedicated to virtual reality, is building a VR treadmill for gamers. Omni One is an elaborate full-body controller that allows you to physically run, jump and crouch in place. Following a previous device focused on business and arcades, it is expected to arrive in mid-2021 at a price of $ 1,995 and Virtuix announces the product with a crowdfunding investment campaign.

The crowdfunded Virtuix Omni began development in 2013. It is not a traditional treadmill: it is a low-friction platform that is used in conjunction with shoe covers and a harness. As an Omni One prototype video demonstrates, the device basically holds you in place as your feet slide across the platform and that movement is translated into a VR environment.

Omni One is more compact than its predecessors, anchoring users to a single vertical bar instead of a ring around the waist. It also does not clutter the house as it is possible to fold it and put it away. It will have a dedicated store where you can download different first and third-party titles, with games similar to Fortnite and Call of Duty, for example.

What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments.

