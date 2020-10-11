Wotheguel – PLAZA PC GAME

Wotheguel – PLAZA

Wotheguel — affords to attempt to address a very fascinating mission. We depart for a implausible forest in search of priceless artifacts. Collect diamonds. However, it is price remembering that these stones are in a position to awaken their defenders from sleep. Fight these creatures. There are a number of forms of weapons, three units of abilities. Try what works greatest to your casts. There is no strategy to step again or escape. The unique visible type of the sport needs to be famous. The surroundings towards which this confrontation will unfold seems fairly trendy.

Game Details Title: Wotheguel

Wotheguel Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie, Simulation, Strategy

Action, Adventure, Indie, Simulation, Strategy Developer: Eren Çoban

Eren Çoban Publisher: Ivo Lmt

Ivo Lmt Release 12 months: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1345050/Wotheguel/

Release Name: Wotheguel-PLAZA

Wotheguel-PLAZA Game Releaser: PLAZA

PLAZA Size: 1.99 GB

1.99 GB Available Languages: English, Turkish, French, German, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, Spanish – Latin America, Russian

Screenshots





Download Wotheguel – PLAZA [ 1.99 GB ] wotheguel-plaza.torrent

(downloads: ) How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now