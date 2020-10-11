Xbox Series X / S at launch will sport a Microsoft exclusive that touches 120 fps

Shown at X019 and initially planned only for PC and Xbox One, The Falconeer was one of the most visually stunning and standout games of several events, also because it is not a little surprising that it was born from the vision of an ambitious lone developer, Tomas Sala.

The project was then further improved to also arrive on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S and is currently a Microsoft exclusive that will be available at the launch of next-gen consoles that should not be underestimated also thanks to some really interesting graphics options, especially on the performance side. Sala has in fact shared an image that shows how the title is one of the first in the console field to propose 120 fps.

The performance modes proposed for both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S speak for themselves: 1800p / 120fps on the one hand and 1080p / 120fps on the other. Obviously, you can “settle” for 60 fps reaching 4K on Series X and 1800p on Series S. On balance right now, 120fps is certainly not a “necessary” option if you allow us the term.

But what is The Falconeer? This talented Dutch developer wants, in simple terms, to create an RPG in a fantasy world where aerial combat aboard gigantic creatures is the central element of the gameplay. The players will move in an imaginary made of now-forgotten divinities and mysteries to be discovered within a vast game world full of wonders and pitfalls.

The game has attracted so much attention that it was the protagonist of a Digital Foundry special that we propose below.

Of course, the project will still be available on Xbox One X and base Xbox One where, according to its creator, it will maintain 1800p / 60fps and 1080p / 60fps respectively.

The Falconeer will be available on PC, Xbox Series X / S, and Xbox One starting November 10, simultaneously with the launch of Microsoft’s next-gen consoles. Does this seem like a project to keep an eye on?