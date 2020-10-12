Aria Chronicle v1.0.0.5 (upd.06.08.2020) – PLAZA PC GAME

Aria Chronicle v1.0.0.5 (upd.06.08.2020) – PLAZA
Aria Chronicle a new technique sport designed for many who need to get pleasure from turn-based role-playing video games or expertise all of the entertaining parts, together with a high-quality storyline, thrilling battles, adventures and suspense. A pretty customary technique, with its personal distinctive storyline, which in flip tells the story of Princess Aria, who has a tough destiny. Actually, the event of the storyline started with the pilgrimage of the principle character. She carried out this motion in the corporate of Paladin Thiel and secretary Jerome, the polynomialism occurred on the farthest a part of the village of Latebra. Lord Tyler was lacking after he additionally reached the village. The sport will permit you to confront enemies in numerous fights.
Game Details
- Title: Aria Chronicle
- Genre: Casual, Indie, RPG, Strategy
- Developer: STUDIO N9
- Publisher: CREST
- Release 12 months: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1229900/ARIA_CHRONICLE/
- Release Name: ARIA.CHRONICLE-PLAZA
- Game Version: v1.0.0.5 (upd.06.08.2020)
- Game Releaser: PLAZA
- Size: 780 MB
- Available Languages: English, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese
Screenshots
Download Aria Chronicle v1.0.0.5 (upd.06.08.2020) – PLAZA [ 780 MB ]
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual