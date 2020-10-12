Bite the Bullet v1.0 (upd.13.08.2020) – ALI213 PC GAME

Bite the Bullet v1.0 (upd.13.08.2020) – ALI213

Bite the Bullet — a fashionable retro RPG-shooter the place you might want to eat to enhance your character, weapons and skills. Absorb unusual issues to add new entries to the mysterious DarwinCorp compilation. Catalyze the fermentation in the abdomen, consuming enemies. Learn the three ability timber based mostly on your weight-reduction plan and bear in mind that you’re what you eat. Satisfy your urge for food for destruction in this roguelite RPG shooter the place you will need to eat to improve your character, weapons and skills. Consume strange-looking to add new entries to DarwinCorp’s mysterious compilation. Catalyze the crafting of fermentation in the abdomen, consuming enemies.

Game Details Title: Bite the Bullet

Bite the Bullet Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie

Action, Adventure, Indie Developer: Mega Cat Studios

Mega Cat Studios Publisher: Graffiti Games

Graffiti Games Release 12 months: 2019

2019 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1075550/Bite_the_Bullet/

Release Name: Bite the Bullet v1.0 (upd.13.08.2020) – ALI213

Bite the Bullet v1.0 (upd.13.08.2020) – ALI213 Game Version: v1.0 (upd.13.08.2020)

Game Releaser: ALI213

ALI213 Size: 398 MB

398 MB Available Languages: english, french, italian, spanish – spain, japanese, simplified chinese language, spanish – latin america, german, portuguese – brazil, russian

Screenshots





Download Bite the Bullet v1.0 (upd.13.08.2020) – ALI213 [ 398 MB ] bite-the-bullet.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now