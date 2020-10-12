Blood Rage Digital Edition v1.1 (upd.06.08.2020) – CODEX PC GAME

Blood Rage Digital Edition v1.1 (upd.06.08.2020) – CODEX

Blood Rage Digital Edition — is a technique recreation adaptation of the favored Viking desktop. We shall be transported into the period of the traditional clans of the Scandinavian Vikings. There are 7 clans in the sport, every with its personal distinctive items, chief and tools. We must run into overseas lands and conquer them. As for the remaining, Blood Rage Digital Edition is a typical technique, however solely primarily based on the cardboard system and random occasions, in which it shall be determined how the plot will develop additional.

Game Details Title: Blood Rage Digital Edition

Blood Rage Digital Edition Genre: Strategy

Strategy Developer: Exozet

Exozet Publisher: Asmodee Digital

Asmodee Digital Release 12 months: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1015930/Blood_Rage_Digital_Edition/

Release Name: Blood.Rage.Digital.Edition-CODEX

Blood.Rage.Digital.Edition-CODEX Game Version: v1.1 (upd.06.08.2020)

Game Releaser: CODEX

CODEX Size: 1.0 GB

1.0 GB Available Languages: English, French, Italian, Spanish – Spain

Screenshots





Download Blood Rage Digital Edition v1.1 (upd.06.08.2020) – CODEX [ 1.0 GB ] blood_rage_digital_edition-codex.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now