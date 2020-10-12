Craft The World v1.8.002 (World Heroes) – PLAZA PC GAME

Craft The World v1.8.002 (World Heroes) – PLAZA

Craft The World — lead a colony of gnomes. Build a well-fortified village. Do what the gnomes can do finest! Get minerals from the bowels of the earth, as nicely as create a number of issues, together with highly effective weapons. Explore the world in which you end up. Thanks to the random technology of the world, every sport is a new, not just like the earlier, journey. Here is a nice mixture of a number of genres: simulator, RPG and technique. Start your journey with one gnome and create a complete colony that won’t solely be capable of defend your village from the aggression of your enemies, but additionally seize the entire world.

NOTES. This launch is standalone.

DLC:

Game Details Title: Craft The World

Craft The World Genre: Indie, RPG, Simulation, Strategy

Indie, RPG, Simulation, Strategy Developer: Dekovir Entertainment

Dekovir Entertainment Publisher: Black Maple Games

Black Maple Games Release yr: 2018

2018 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/248390/Craft_The_World/

Release Name: Craft The World v1.8.002 (World Heroes) – PLAZA

Craft The World v1.8.002 (World Heroes) – PLAZA Game Version: v1.8.002 (World Heroes)

Game Releaser: PLAZA

PLAZA Size: 554.7 MB

554.7 MB Available Languages: english, russian, french, italian, german, spanish – spain, japanese, korean, simplified chinese language

Screenshots





Download Craft The World v1.8.002 (World Heroes) – PLAZA [ 554.7 MB ] craft_the_world_heroes-plaza.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Craft The World v1.7.002 + 7 DLC | RePack [ 415 MB ]

Download Now