Craft The World v1.8.002 (World Heroes) – PLAZA PC GAME

By
Game
-
0
17

Craft The World v1.8.002 (World Heroes) – PLAZA

Craft The World — lead a colony of gnomes. Build a well-fortified village. Do what the gnomes can do finest! Get minerals from the bowels of the earth, as nicely as create a number of issues, together with highly effective weapons. Explore the world in which you end up. Thanks to the random technology of the world, every sport is a new, not just like the earlier, journey. Here is a nice mixture of a number of genres: simulator, RPG and technique. Start your journey with one gnome and create a complete colony that won’t solely be capable of defend your village from the aggression of your enemies, but additionally seize the entire world.

NOTES. This launch is standalone.

DLC:

Game Details

  • Title: Craft The World
  • Genre: Indie, RPG, Simulation, Strategy
  • Developer: Dekovir Entertainment
  • Publisher: Black Maple Games
  • Release yr: 2018
  • Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/248390/Craft_The_World/
  • Release Name: Craft The World v1.8.002 (World Heroes) – PLAZA
  • Game Version: v1.8.002 (World Heroes)
  • Game Releaser: PLAZA
  • Size: 554.7 MB
  • Available Languages: english, russian, french, italian, german, spanish – spain, japanese, korean, simplified chinese language

Screenshots

Craft The World Game Free Download Torrent
Craft The World Game Free Download Torrent
Craft The World Game Free Download Torrent

Download Craft The World v1.8.002 (World Heroes) – PLAZA [ 554.7 MB ]

craft_the_world_heroes-plaza.torrent

How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Craft The World v1.7.002 + 7 DLC | RePack [ 415 MB ]

Download Now

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here