Fight Crab v1.1.2.6 – PLAZA PC GAME

Fight Crab v1.1.2.6 – PLAZA
Fight Crab — is a loopy motion sport in the world of big crab, which acquired unbelievable energy and intelligence from the gods. The arthropods have taken the easiest human weapons and conquered the encircling lands. Despite the horror, the crabs have established a rule that everybody who’s turned on their again will go straight to meals. The participant takes management of a fighter and units out on a journey to defeat all of his kin. The sport is a combating sport with varied weapons. Players must struggle in the type of crustaceans, utilizing claws and varied weapons. The most skilled fighter who managed to deal extra harm will win.
Game Details
- Title: Fight Crab
- Genre: Action, Indie, Sports
- Developer: Calappa Games
- Publisher: Calappa Games
- Release yr: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1213750/Fight_Crab/
- Release Name: Fight.Crab-PLAZA
- Game Version: v1.1.2.6
- Game Releaser: PLAZA
- Size: 550 MB
- Available Languages: english
Screenshots
Download Fight Crab v1.1.2.6 – PLAZA [ 550 MB ]
fight-crab-plaza.torrent
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual
Loading...