Genshin Impact records, exceeded $ 100 million in revenues since launch

Genshin Impact has rocked the world of free-to-play and RPGs since its release last month. In a week, the title has amassed so much fame and notoriety, that it ended up among the most followed and streamed games on Twitch, not to mention the millions of dollars in microtransactions that we received daily from players all over the world.

Today, well-known analyst Daniel Ahmad reported some fresh data, which only confirms the success of Genshin Impact. In fact, it seems that the gotcha game has earned well over 100 million dollars in just two weeks, a result that makes it the most successful Chinese IP.

” Genshin Impact has now earned over $ 100 million in less than two weeks. China, Japan, Korea, and the United States are the highest paying markets for the F2P title. Without a doubt, this is the most successful launch for an IP from a Chinese team. “.

Genshin Impact has now grossed over $100m in less than two weeks. China, Japan, Korea and the US are top markets for the F2P game. Without a doubt the most successful launch for an original IP from a Chinese dev. https://t.co/WjOOpLa66V — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) October 10, 2020

Despite some questionable choices, such as the censorship of some words frowned upon by the Chinese government, such as “Taiwan” and “Hong Kong”, Genshin Impact is gaining positive ratings from both the public and critics and its popularity can only increase, thanks to the arrival of new updates that promise to expand the game world and the roster of playable characters.

Have you tried Genshin Impact? Do you think it deserves the attention and the success it is enjoying?

If you haven’t tried it yet, we remind you that the title is available for free on PC, PS4 and mobile devices, but in the future, it will also arrive on Nintendo Switch.