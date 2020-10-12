God of War and God of War III Remastered will be backwards compatible on PS5 but will they support Game Boost?

Good news for God of War fans : Sony Santa Monica’s latest title for PS4, as well as its illustrious predecessor, God of War III Remastered, will be backward compatible on PlayStation 5.

The confirmation came directly from the developers on Twitter, who, taking advantage of the occasion, also confirmed the backward compatibility of other PS4 titles, developed by their partners, namely Journey, The Order: 1886, and Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture.

Having the latest God of War backward compatible on PS5, pending the release of the sequel, was practically obvious, but there is still a question that Sony Santa Monica has not confirmed: the title will take advantage of the Game Boost technology to maximize the resolution and the framerate?

We can’t say for sure, but one thing is good to remember: God of War on PS4 Pro allows you to choose between maximizing resolution or frame rate, so the ability to have 4K and frame-rate unlocked on PS5 exists. Whether that technology will be implemented remains to be seen, and the same goes for all the other titles unveiled by Sony Santa Monica.

Of course, there is also another alternative option to Game Boost: a full-blown upgrade for PS5, with which ray tracing could also be implemented. This, of course, we can’t say for sure, but Spider-Man Remastered does exist, so why deny the possibility?

We’re happy to announce that God of War (2018) and God of War III Remastered will be playable on day one via backwards compatibility on the #PS5 ! More info here: https://t.co/rg93TEWJHu pic.twitter.com/o00x0B4bjr — Santa Monica Studio Is Hiring (@SonySantaMonica) October 10, 2020