One Way The Elevator – PLAZA PC GAME

Project One Way The Elevator, is a informal RPG recreation with components of puzzles, platforming and level & click on, as effectively as fantasy cyberpunk fashion. Each degree may have hidden particular blue spheres that may enable you transfer the elevator and get to the following degree. After you end up at a sure location, you must fastidiously look at all the pieces, search for the required gadgets, after which join your brains to resolve quite a few puzzles. Each time the elevator strikes up, you will see your self in a fully totally different world. Fortunately, the authors took care of including a distinctive visible fashion that fills the inventive part of this leisure with new colours and revives all present characters. It would appear that such banal characters as an octopus, a robotic, a man-eating flower and others — grow to be actual proper on your monitor.
- Title: One Way The Elevator
- Genre: Casual, Indie, RPG
- Developer: Cotton Game
- Publisher: Cotton Game
- Release yr: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1347420/One_Way_The_Elevator/
- Release Name: One.Way.The.Elevator-PLAZA
- Game Releaser: PLAZA
- Size: 706.13 MB
- Available Languages: English, Simplified Chinese, French, German, Spanish – Spain, Russian, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, Portuguese, Korean
