PAYDAY 2 Breakfast in Tijuana Heist v199.6 – PLAZA PC GAME

PAYDAY 2 Breakfast in Tijuana Heist v199.6 – PLAZA
Overkill Studio delighted its followers with the brand new Breakfast in Tijuana Heist replace to the PAYDAY 2 on-line motion film. And its largest innovation is not solely the brand new, but additionally the weird theft Breakfast in Tijuana. This time, gamers should break into the police station, after a theft in San Martin, one in all the accomplices was arrested. And now Vlad has a plan on the right way to rescue his half-brother Khayrudin. We’ll should act each secretly and publicly. In addition, the replace provides new weapons, armor and equipment. In specific, now gamers shall be capable of select gloves for his or her characters, new colours and modifications for rifles.
NOTES. This launch is standalone and contains all content material and DLC from earlier releases and updates.
Game Details
- Title: PAYDAY 2 Breakfast in Tijuana Heist
- Genre: Action, RPG
- Developer: OVERKILL – a Starbreeze Studio.
- Publisher: OVERKILL – a Starbreeze Studio.
- Release yr: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1347750/PAYDAY_2_Breakfast_in_Tijuana_Heist/
- Release Name: PAYDAY.2.Breakfast.in.Tijuana.Heist-PLAZA
- Game Version: v199.6
- Game Releaser: PLAZA
- Size: 41.0 GB
- Available Languages: English, German, French, Italian, Spanish – Spain, Dutch, Russian, Japanese, Simplified Chinese
Screenshots
Download PAYDAY 2 Breakfast in Tijuana Heist v199.6 – PLAZA [ 41.0 GB ]
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual