PAYDAY 2 Breakfast in Tijuana Heist v199.6 – PLAZA PC GAME

PAYDAY 2 Breakfast in Tijuana Heist v199.6 – PLAZA

Overkill Studio delighted its followers with the brand new Breakfast in Tijuana Heist replace to the PAYDAY 2 on-line motion film. And its largest innovation is not solely the brand new, but additionally the weird theft Breakfast in Tijuana. This time, gamers should break into the police station, after a theft in San Martin, one in all the accomplices was arrested. And now Vlad has a plan on the right way to rescue his half-brother Khayrudin. We’ll should act each secretly and publicly. In addition, the replace provides new weapons, armor and equipment. In specific, now gamers shall be capable of select gloves for his or her characters, new colours and modifications for rifles.

NOTES. This launch is standalone and contains all content material and DLC from earlier releases and updates.

Game Details Title: PAYDAY 2 Breakfast in Tijuana Heist

PAYDAY 2 Breakfast in Tijuana Heist Genre: Action, RPG

Action, RPG Developer: OVERKILL – a Starbreeze Studio.

OVERKILL – a Starbreeze Studio. Publisher: OVERKILL – a Starbreeze Studio.

OVERKILL – a Starbreeze Studio. Release yr: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1347750/PAYDAY_2_Breakfast_in_Tijuana_Heist/

Release Name: PAYDAY.2.Breakfast.in.Tijuana.Heist-PLAZA

PAYDAY.2.Breakfast.in.Tijuana.Heist-PLAZA Game Version: v199.6

Game Releaser: PLAZA

PLAZA Size: 41.0 GB

41.0 GB Available Languages: English, German, French, Italian, Spanish – Spain, Dutch, Russian, Japanese, Simplified Chinese

Screenshots





Download PAYDAY 2 Breakfast in Tijuana Heist v199.6 – PLAZA [ 41.0 GB ] payday_2_breakfast_in_tijuana_heist-plaza.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now