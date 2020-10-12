PS5 may also have non-backward compatible PS4 games thanks to patches

A few days ago, Sony Interactive Entertainment explained in detail the backward compatibility function of PlayStation 5, also unveiling the list of digital PS4 titles that will not be possible to transfer and play on the next-gen console.

The titles in question are definitely not high-profile triple-A’s, so most players won’t have to worry about these absences. For those who could boast of them in their bookstores, it’s time to say goodbye … or maybe not?

One developer responsible for one of the non-backward compatible titles, the shooter for PSVR, DWVR, said, in a series of posts on Reddit, which after the announcement by Sony, the development team Mad Triangles has worked to make the game backward compatible with PS5.

” I’m working on a patch to fix the problem and hopefully it should arrive before PS5 is released. I’ll also make sure the title can take advantage of PS5’s boost mode, but we’ll have to do a lot of experimenting first. “.

What do we learn from all this? The games on Sony’s list are not lost forever and can become backward compatible with a simple patch. Given that the developer believes he can complete the patch in question before the release of PS5, expected in a month, we can deduce that it is not too complex an update, even if this will certainly vary from title to title.

The ten currently non-backward compatible titles on PS5 are DWVR, Afro Samurai 2 Revenge of Kuma Volume One, TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 2, Just Deal With It!, Shadow Complex Remastered, Robinson: The Journey, We Sing, Hitman Go: Definitive Edition, Shadwen, and Joe’s Diner. If the developers care, perhaps the remaining games will end up on PS5 as well.