PT immortal! Will it also be playable on PS5 thanks to data transfer from PS4?

This week, Sony shared a support page, which contains the main FAQs relating to the backward compatibility of PlayStation 5 with PS4 titles.

Among the explanations, the possibility of transferring digital titles and all save data from PS4 to PS5 via WiFi is mentioned, such as accessing PS4 games on PS5 via external memories.

Based on this information, many people have breathed a sigh of relief because it means that PT, the Silent Hills demo, will be able to be transferred to next-gen consoles, just like all other titles in the local PS4 memory.

Why is this important? PT no longer exists on the PlayStation Store, as Konami removed all traces of the Silent Hills project, including the playable teaser in question, when director Hideo Kojima left the company.

This means that PT is no longer downloadable in any way from Sony servers and the only way to keep trying the Konami title is to still have the demo installed on PS4. With the ability to transfer digital titles to PS5, PT will continue to live on a new console and won’t disappear permanently with the move to next-gen. Incidentally, PT is not on the list of non-backward compatible PS4 games, so we’re on the horse.

Of course, there is the possibility that being a simple demo, Sony has not considered PT among the titles to be included in the list of non-backward compatible and it is likely that Konami would not approve the persistent presence of the game it had tried to remove by all means. We’ll see, in the meantime, let’s try to stay optimistic.

With the cancellation of PT, the software has become a cult object by the most avid gamers, but it also attracted the attention of those who wanted to take advantage of the situation and make a profit: we remember that on eBay, at the time, there was an ‘explosion of advertisements related to the sale of PS4 consoles with PT installed, at prohibitive prices, all due to the presence of a demo.

What do you think? Do you still have PT installed on PS4? Will you continue to play it if you are offered the option to transfer it to PS5?