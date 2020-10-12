Pulang Insanity v1.0.0.8 (upd.17.08.2020) – CODEX PC GAME

Pulang Insanity v1.0.0.8 (upd.17.08.2020) – CODEX

Pulang Insanity — is an journey horror sport based mostly on Indonesian mythology and tradition. The protagonist of the sport is a former poor man who, with the assistance of a ritual, grew to become wealthy and profitable, however quickly realized that the whole lot needed to be paid for. The story of the sport that’s being informed right here is a believable story a couple of man named Rudy, who as soon as lived an abnormal life and didn’t know grief, he had the whole lot that he wanted, however at some point, the whole lot was misplaced. Life was horror, there was no cash, the illness prevailed over him and there appeared to be no approach out, however when he realized concerning the Pesugikhan ritual, Rudy tried it on himself and his temper modified once more for the higher. Everything appeared to be in order now, however the horror was simply starting to unfold.

Game Details Title: Pulang Insanity

Pulang Insanity Genre: Indie, Horror

Indie, Horror Developer: OZYSOFT

OZYSOFT Publisher: OZYSOFT, WhisperGames, Mayflower Entertainment

OZYSOFT, WhisperGames, Mayflower Entertainment Release 12 months: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1069210/Pulang__Insanity/

Release Name: Pulang.Insanity.Lunatic.Edition-CODEX

Pulang.Insanity.Lunatic.Edition-CODEX Game Version: v1.0.0.8 (upd.17.08.2020)

Game Releaser: CODEX

CODEX Size: 7.90 GB

7.90 GB Available Languages: english

Screenshots





Download Pulang Insanity v1.0.0.8 (upd.17.08.2020) – CODEX [ 7.90 GB ] pulang_insanity_lunatic_edition-codex.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now