Quantum Error continues to terrify players with a new teaser trailer

Earlier today, developers at Teamkill Media released a new teaser trailer for their future horror title for current and next-gen, Quantum Error.

The trailer is relatively short, lasts just under a minute, and shows absolutely nothing new in terms of gameplay or plot, but only gives us a few seconds of tension and thrill. Furthermore, within the video, there is a “something” that will immediately capture the attention of sci-fi fans, a slightly veiled quote, but considering the setting of the game, it would have been a shame not to take advantage of it.

Quantum Error is considered by the developers to be a “cosmic horror” title and will boast horrors of all kinds, especially monsters and abominable creatures. That there is also room in between for a crazy AI?

You can admire the trailer in question below:

The video may be short, but the developers have already shared a lot of material in recent times, including a nice long gameplay trailer, released last month at Gamescom. What do you think? Do you think Quantum Error promises well? Originally born as a PC, PS4, and PS5 title, Quantum Error will also be present on the next-gen consoles of the competition, Xbox Series X and S. At the moment the title does not have a definitive release date, but is expected in a period that is no better. specified of 2021.