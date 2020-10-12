The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 ‘can sell over 40 million copies’

The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is still a mystery to us all: with the exception of the first and only teaser trailer, we know practically nothing about Link’s new adventure.

Despite this, one thing we can take for granted: when it comes out, it will be a sales success. Even the well-known analyst at Wedbush, Michael Pachter has the same opinion, but he decided to go further, even assuming some sales numbers.

” I think it will sell a lot more than its predecessor. A larger installed base and, let’s remember, the IP system-sellers that alone sell Nintendo consoles are Zelda, Mario Kart and Smash Bros. How many Switch consoles will be on the market when the next Zelda Will it be released? 75 million? Surely they will have no problem selling 25 million copies of the next Zelda, indeed they could even reach 35 million or even exceed 40 million.

Pachter goes on to argue that Nintendo’s aforementioned system sellers are major titles and that the big N is waiting for a larger installed base before announcing and releasing hypothetical sequels:

” They’re great games. Zelda is Nintendo’s most important series. I’m not a huge Smash fan, but Mario Kart and Zelda are great. I think the reason Nintendo hasn’t created a new Mario Kart since 2014 is because they want a gigantic installed base, to then sell it and set new records. “.

To date, Breath of the Wild has sold over 20 million copies and was a launch title for the Nintendo Switch (as well as being released on Wii U as well). Considering the exponential increase in the installed base after three years, the acclaim of the public and critics, the familiarity with the new gameplay, and the visibility of the brand, also due to the upcoming spin-off Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, we cannot do anything else. than be optimistic like Pachter and foresee a bright future for the new Zelda adventure.

Of course, even if we put our faith in the project, this does not mean that Nintendo is exempted from publishing some new information in the coming months. Let’s hope so, also because next year will be the 35th anniversary of the series, so … what better opportunity?