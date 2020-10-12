The Revenant Prince upd.15.08.2020 PC GAME

The Revenant Prince upd.15.08.2020
The Revenant Prince — the participant will tackle the function of Prince of Troy, who practically died as a results of some occasions that gave him the power to management time. Guided by a mysterious voice and his personal curiosity, Troy embarks on an epic journey, in the finale of which the heroes will face their future. Styling for console RPGs of the 90s. Colorful and detailed pixel artwork. Numerous weapons and magical skills, every with its personal distinctive animation. Many unusual and mysterious characters that Troy will meet alongside the manner. A world out there free of charge exploration, filled with each nice and ugly surprises. Kill or spare the selection is yours. During the battle, opponents speak to the hero, and killing is not at all times one of the simplest ways to finish the battle.
Game Details
- Title: The Revenant Prince
- Genre: Action, Adventure, Casual, Indie, RPG, Strategy
- Developer: Nomina Games
- Publisher: Nomina Games
- Release 12 months: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/432210/The_Revenant_Prince/
- Release Name: The Revenant Prince upd.15.08.2020
- Game Version: upd.15.08.2020
- Size: 1.30 GB
- Available Languages: english
Screenshots
