Wargroove v2.1.7 (upd.18.08.2020) PC GAME

Wargroove v2.1.7 (upd.18.08.2020)

Wargroove is a cooperative RPG with turn-based battles with up to 4 gamers. Choose a hero and attempt to regain management of the Cherristtown kingdom. Here is a nice turn-based tactical retro recreation with a good storyline, full of cinematic inserts. the younger queen Mercia, underneath the onslaught of the enemy, was pressured to abandon her kingdom and flee to different lands in order to discover allies there. Wargroove is not going to allow you to get bored, select considered one of 12 heroes, every has his personal expertise and is conscious of his motivation. In addition, you possibly can select considered one of the factions: the Kingdom of Cerristone, the Empire of Heavenly Song, the Legion of Falheim or the Florana Tribes.

Game Details Title: Wargroove

Wargroove Genre: Strategy, Indie

Strategy, Indie Developer: Chucklefish

Chucklefish Publisher: Chucklefish

Chucklefish Release 12 months: 2019

2019 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/607050/Wargroove/

Release Name: Wargroove v2.1.7 (upd.18.08.2020)

Wargroove v2.1.7 (upd.18.08.2020) Game Version: v2.1.7 (upd.18.08.2020)

Size: 313 MB

313 MB Available Languages: english, french, italian, german, spanish – spain, japanese, portuguese – brazil, russian, simplified chinese language, conventional chinese language

Screenshots





Download Wargroove v2.1.7 (upd.18.08.2020) – [ 313 MB ] wargroove-v2_1_7.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now