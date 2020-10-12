Wizards Wand of Epicosity – PLAZA PC GAME

Wizards Wand of Epicosity – PLAZA

Wizards Wand of Epicosity — a random fool had a likelihood to show to everybody that he is not what everybody thinks he is. A enormous duty fell on his shoulders. As you play, new spells, magic wands and every kind of potions will progressively be accessible. Destroy tons of zombies, monsters and different evil creatures throughout 20 thrilling ranges. Upgrade your tower in time and do your greatest to maintain again the enemy’s onslaught. Draw historical symbols on the display. Triangle — to create a highly effective spell. Circle — causes a enormous twister and so on.

Game Details Title: Wizards Wand of Epicosity

Wizards Wand of Epicosity Genre: Action, Adventure, RPG

Action, Adventure, RPG Developer: Game Mechanic Studios

Game Mechanic Studios Publisher: Tobuscus Game Studios

Tobuscus Game Studios Release 12 months: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/772750/Wizards_Wand_of_Epicosity/

Release Name: Wizards.Wand.of.Epicosity-PLAZA

Wizards.Wand.of.Epicosity-PLAZA Game Releaser: PLAZA

PLAZA Size: 1.71 GB

1.71 GB Available Languages: english

Screenshots





Download Wizards Wand of Epicosity – PLAZA [ 1.71 GB ] wizards_wand_of_epicosity-plaza.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now