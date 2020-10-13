Cubers Arena – PLAZA PC GAME

Cubers Arena – PLAZA

Cubers Arena — is a enjoyable arcade slasher recreation with an isometric digicam view. You must take management of a character offered into slavery by his household, who should defeat the grasp of gladiators in order to regain his freedom. On your technique to victory, you’ll battle waves of enemies one after one other utilizing various kinds of weapons, gear and expertise. The recreation provides a distinctive pleasant hearth system that enables your opponents to harm one another, which provides a lot of tactical maneuvers. The recreation options many kinds of enemies and mixtures of traps throughout 4 arenas, every with a distinctive theme, atmospheric results, destructible environments.

Game Details Title: Cubers Arena

Cubers Arena Genre: Action, Indie, RPG

Action, Indie, RPG Developer: Tomasz Dziobek (TomiGames)

Tomasz Dziobek (TomiGames) Publisher: Teyon

Teyon Release yr: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/862700/Cubers_Arena/

Release Name: Cubers.Arena-PLAZA

Cubers.Arena-PLAZA Game Releaser: PLAZA

PLAZA Size: 1.50 GB

1.50 GB Available Languages: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish – Spain, Polish, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Russian

Screenshots





Download Cubers Arena – PLAZA [ 1.50 GB ] cubers_arena-plaza.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now