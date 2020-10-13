Epic Games vs Apple, the legal diatribe could also affect Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo in the future

The legal battle between Epic Games and Apple could have “important and serious ramifications that could affect the entire gaming industry”: this is the opinion of the judge of the court who is currently supervising the case.

In some court documents shared a few days ago, Judge Yvonne Gonzales Rogers stated that the famous “Apple tax”, where developers have to give 30% of their profits to the Apple company, is not so different from what happens in the “entrenched” online stores of Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo, in their respective consoles:

” Surely, Sony, Nintendo, and Microsoft operate in a similar way, with the same closed platforms and the same model as Apple, where the hardware, the operating system, the digital marketplace, and IAP are all exclusive to the owner of the platform. A final decision. it needs to be carefully considered as it could have important and serious ramifications for Sony, Nintendo and Microsoft, and their gaming platforms. “.

The judge continues, returning to talk about the Epic Games case:

” Epic Games argues that the iOS platform is unique from other gaming devices. Specifically, Epic Games believes that consoles and computers need separate power and screens, thus not having the capability of mobile gaming, which requires batteries, portability and screens included. Despite this, Epic Games has continued to ignore the thesis of gaming laptops, tablets, and Nintendo Switches, all playable as mobile devices. These products can compete with the iOS platform in consumer choice. In any case, at this point of the discussion, we do not have sufficient information to determine whether these other devices are to be considered inexpensive or complementary substitutes for iOS devices. “.

In a nutshell, if Epic has it so much with iOS politics, then it must have it with the other platform owners too, as they operate in the exact same way.

To date, the court has denied the reinstatement of Fortnite, the real bone of contention, in the App Store, but has obliged Apple not to remove support for the Unreal Engine , as this would have damaged third-party developers who are not there. they enter nothing with this quarrel.

We will have to wait a long time before discovering the final verdict on this clash of the titans. What do you think will happen? If Epic Games succeeds in its intent, could changes also arrive on consoles?