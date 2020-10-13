Grisaia Phantom Trigger Vol 7 (upd.22.07.2020) – PLAZA PC GAME

Grisaia Phantom Trigger Vol 7 (upd.22.07.2020) – PLAZA
Grisaia Phantom Trigger — is a visible novel set in the world of the well-known Grisaia sequence, with a fully new storyline and characters. A new chapter in a distinctive sequence of graphic novels based mostly on the Grisaia universe. Become a a part of a fully new story introduced in the most effective traditions of the unique supply, meet painfully acquainted and beloved characters, together with Ryuta Fujisaki and Akio Watanabe, be taught to affect the same old course of occasions, take pleasure in wonderful dialogues with the already acquainted variation and high-quality illustrations, and in addition make each effort to merely survive.
Game Details
- Title: Grisaia Phantom Trigger
- Genre: Adventure, Casual
- Developer: Frontwing
- Publisher: Frontwing USA
- Release 12 months: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1292770/Grisaia_Phantom_Trigger_Vol7/
- Release Name: Grisaia.Phantom.Trigger.Vol.7-PLAZA
- Game Version: Vol 7 (upd.22.07.2020)
- Game Releaser: PLAZA
- Size: 4.2 GB
- Available Languages: english, japanese
Screenshots
Download Grisaia Phantom Trigger Vol 7 (upd.22.07.2020) – PLAZA [ 4.2 GB ]
grisaia_phantom_trigger_vol_7-plaza.torrent
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual
Loading...