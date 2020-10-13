HIVE – CODEX PC GAME

HIVE – CODEX

HIVE — is a cool first-person shooter with a contact of horror in which it’s important to save the planet and humanity from a horde of monsters created by a sure Hive. Monsters, bosses, a bunch of weapons, countless shootings and battles await you. The occasions of the sport happen in an apocalyptic ambiance, in a world that was by some means all of the sudden taken over by the Hive, an mind that infects all the pieces round and turns folks into horrible creepy monsters. Now the world has modified, monsters and monsters are in all places, cities are on fireplace. Well, you might be certainly one of these few sane people who find themselves nonetheless aware and resist the Hive. Fight towards his creatures, defend your proper to life, crush enemies and survive as lengthy as you’ve gotten weapons and ammo.

Game Details Title: HIVE

Screenshots





