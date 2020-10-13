Last Evil v2.0.3 (upd.03.08.2020) – PLAZA PC GAME

Last Evil v2.0.3 (upd.03.08.2020) – PLAZA
Last Evil — is a card and technique recreation developed by Flametorch for the PC platform. The surroundings in the sport refers to the model of fantasy, indie, steam achievements. You may have entry to such recreation modes as for a single participant. A new recreation known as Last Evil is devoted to all lovers of stunning demonesses, as effectively as only a firm of scorching ladies. Here is a card technique recreation with an abundance of grownup content material. If the principle character loses, she is one way or the other punished not like we are used to in methods. But additionally thrilling. You should discover the dungeons, struggle enemies and always guard your fifth level from sudden enemy invasion.
Game Details
- Title: Last Evil
- Genre: Indie, Strategy
- Developer: Flametorch
- Publisher: Critical Bliss
- Release yr: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/823910/Last_Evil/
- Release Name: Last.Evil-PLAZA
- Game Version: v2.0.3 (upd.03.08.2020)
- Game Releaser: PLAZA
- Size: 3.3 GB
- Available Languages: English, German, Spanish – Spain, French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, Thai
Screenshots
Download Last Evil v2.0.3 (upd.03.08.2020) – PLAZA [ 3.3 GB ]
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual