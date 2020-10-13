Picklock v1.4 (upd.03.08.2020) PC GAME

Picklock v1.4 (upd.03.08.2020)

Picklock — is a enjoyable voxel-style sport in which you wander across the metropolis and poke something that in some way lies badly. Become a grasp of robberies, use all of your crafty and ingenuity to go unnoticed and clear up all the issues. No one anticipated the sport to be so thrilling, as a result of at first look it was quite simple, however the missions are fascinating and unique, and the sport content material is nonetheless plentiful, regardless of the very modest dimension of the undertaking. You will play for a man named Skeleton Key, who needed to briefly escape from the metropolis and settle in a small city. But the habits do not go away behind, they overtook you right here. At Picklock, you need to be a part of the thrilling journey of theft. You should use all of your crafty and dexterity abilities to full sure duties.

Game Details Title: Picklock

Picklock Genre: Adventure, Indie, Simulation, Strategy

Adventure, Indie, Simulation, Strategy Developer: Deqaf Studio

Deqaf Studio Publisher: Deqaf Studio

Deqaf Studio Release yr: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1243220/Picklock/

Release Name: Picklock v1.4 (upd.03.08.2020)

Picklock v1.4 (upd.03.08.2020) Game Version: v1.4 (upd.03.08.2020)

Size: 89 MB

89 MB Available Languages: english, russian

Screenshots





Download Picklock v1.4 (upd.03.08.2020) – [ 89 MB ] picklock-v1_4.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now