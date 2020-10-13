PS5 in action in a long hands-on showing the gameplay of Godfall and Devil May Cry 5

Last week, various Japanese media and influencers got to try out PS5, which resulted in a long-awaited stream of previews and information, with new details on the cooling system, the DualSense to new images of the console itself. We’ve also seen some real-time gameplay and now have the chance to see more titles in action on Sony’s next-gen.

Japanese YouTube channel 2Bro Entertainment recently uploaded a PS5 hands-on video showing 40 minutes of gameplay. Like many similar videos from last week, we can take a look at the gameplay of Godfall, Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition, and Balan Wonderworld.

In this clip, we can see how PS5 greatly reduces loading times in Devil May Cry 5 thanks to its SSD.

Recentemente, Sony ha anche pubblicato un video teardown di PS5, fornendo uno sguardo approfondito all’hardware della console e ai suoi componenti interni.