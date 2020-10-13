Rogue Wizards v1.2.382 PC GAME

Rogue Wizards v1.2.382

Rogue Wizards is a nice new venture that the press has already appreciated. You will play for the magician who should cease the darkish power, speeding via the portals all over the world. The recreation might be divided into two components: the primary one is a battle with monsters in numerous dungeons, then by the best way it can be famous concerning the procedurally generated world, and the second a part of the sport, which can be held in your fortress. Here you’ll uncover new spells, potions, and so forth. in your expertise.

Game Details Title: Rogue Wizards

Rogue Wizards Genre: Indie, RPG

Indie, RPG Developer: Spellbind Studios

Spellbind Studios Publisher: Spellbind Studios

Spellbind Studios Release yr: 2016

2016 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/392260/Rogue_Wizards/

Release Name: Rogue Wizards v1.2.382

Rogue Wizards v1.2.382 Game Version: v1.2.382

Size: 135 MB

135 MB Available Languages: english, french, german, spanish – spain

Screenshots





Download Rogue Wizards v1.2.382 – [ 135 MB ] rogue-wizards-v1_2_382.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now