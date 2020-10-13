Spintires SHERP Ural Challenge DLC v1.6.1 – PLAZA PC GAME

Spintires SHERP Ural Challenge DLC v1.6.1 – PLAZA

Spintires now has SHERP ATVs in the sport, that is a main replace to Spintires, which is aimed not solely at fixing the discovered errors, but additionally at getting ready the bottom recreation for the SHERP Ural Challenge DLC growth. The recreation will characteristic two fashions of the SHERP 4×4 and SHERP 10×10 all-terrain car and a map created on the premise of the Yugyd va nationwide park, which is situated in the Northern and Subpolar Urals in the southeast of the Komi Republic. All-terrain automobiles have the next traits: Maximum journey pace — 40 km / h, freely overcome numerous obstacles up to 1 m in peak with a slope of up to 35 levels, all-terrain automobiles transfer freely on sandy, rocky, mud surfaces, and fallen bushes won’t develop into an impediment for them, transfer freely on water and ice, and may get out of the water onto the ice.

NOTES. This launch is standalone and contains all content material and DLC from our earlier releases and updates.

Game Details Title: Spintires SHERP Ural Challenge DLC

Genre: Adventure, Casual, Indie, Racing, Simulation

Developer: Oovee® Game Studios

Publisher: Oovee® Game Studios

Release year: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1346090/Spintires__SHERP_Ural_Challenge_DLC/

Release Name: Spintires.SHERP.Ural.Challenge-PLAZA

Game Version: v1.6.1

Game Releaser: PLAZA

Size: 2.50 GB

Available Languages: english, russian, french, german, polish, italian, spanish, multi

