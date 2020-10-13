Star Wars: Squadrons is just the beginning, EA Motive working on ‘several projects not yet announced’

Motive Studios is one of EA’s youngest studios. Having developed the Star Wars Battlefront 2 single-player campaign, they recently launched their first full game, Star Wars: Squadrons, and apparently, they are already moving on to new projects.

In a recent update, Motive GM Patrick Klaus said the studio is currently working on ” several unannounced titles ” and wants to continue experimenting and ” pushing the boundaries of what players expect now and in the future .”

” In addition to Star Wars: Squadrons, we are also working on several unannounced projects,” wrote Klaus. ” Innovation is difficult, but it is also exciting and energizing. With our new mission, we are trying many things and testing many ideas, as experimentation is healthy and a key to finding something great. The team has tremendous talent and We all strive to create ambitious games that push the boundaries of what players expect now and in the future. “

EA has already stated that it intends to extend its exclusive Star Wars license, so it’s possible that Motive Studios has already switched to a new game in the franchise. Earlier this year, EA stated that last year’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was the first title in a new franchise. Meanwhile, the development of a sequel is apparently already underway at Respawn Entertainment.

As for Star Wars: Squadrons itself, it appears EA is treating this as a one-time release, with the developers currently not planning to release any DLCs. The game is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.