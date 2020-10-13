Willy Jetman Astromonkeys Revenge v1.0.38 (upd.27.07.2020) PC GAME

Willy Jetman Astromonkeys Revenge v1.0.38 (upd.27.07.2020)

Willy Jetman Astromonkeys Revenge is a pixel-based arcade shooter impressed by the console traditional of the 90s. A mysterious incident on the distant planet Gravos brought on an environmental catastrophe. You, as a specialist in the elimination of such disasters, go to save the planet. Collect and destroy rubbish. And if somebody bothers you, then take away it with rubbish. Go on an uncommon journey, save the planet, earn cash, improve the hero and save your folks and extraordinary residents from numerous monsters.

Game Details Title: Willy Jetman Astromonkeys Revenge

Willy Jetman Astromonkeys Revenge Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie, RPG

Action, Adventure, Indie, RPG Developer: Last Chicken Games

Last Chicken Games Publisher: BadLand Publishing

BadLand Publishing Release yr: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1007520/Willy_Jetman_Astromonkeys_Revenge/

Release Name: Willy Jetman Astromonkeys Revenge v1.0.38 (upd.27.07.2020)

Willy Jetman Astromonkeys Revenge v1.0.38 (upd.27.07.2020) Game Version: v1.0.38 (upd.27.07.2020)

Size: 249.5 MB

249.5 MB Available Languages: english, french, german, spanish – spain

Screenshots





Download Willy Jetman Astromonkeys Revenge v1.0.38 (upd.27.07.2020) – [ 249.5 MB ] willy-jetman-astromonkeys-revenge-v1_0_38.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now