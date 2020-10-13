Xbox Series X / S have a lot of new things coming ‘in the next 4 weeks’

With Xbox Series X and Series S out in less than a month, next-gen is truly around the corner. With that in mind, Microsoft kicked off their marketing campaign for their upcoming consoles with the recent trailer inviting gamers to “power their dreams”.

And when it comes to marketing for next-gen Xbox consoles, there’s apparently a lot more to come in the next 4 weeks. Recently, Josh Munsee, Xbox Senior Marketing Manager, said on Twitter that the recent trailer is just the beginning of the marketing campaign and that we can expect new ” activities and content ” in the next 4 weeks.

Recently, Xbox Marketing Director General Aaron Greenberg said that the details and gameplay for the Xbox Series X / S optimized launch games will be available later this month.

It must be getting crazy for you guys now. The excitement, stress and nerves must be going through the roof! Amazing first advert, can't wait to see what else you guys have in store! So keen. — Daniel (@DaaaaanielM) October 9, 2020

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch worldwide in less than a month, on November 10th.