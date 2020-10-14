Bone Marrow upd.14.07.2020 PC GAME

Bone Marrow upd.14.07.2020
Bone Marrow — is a variation of the favored math puzzle 2048 in a setting of darkish fantasy. You must combat towards a laptop opponent, combining weapons and armor. The important aim is to carry the enemy’s well being to zero sooner than he does the identical for the principle character. Each factor on a sq. battlefield has its personal particular impact, and due to this fact the sport has gone fairly removed from the unique idea of 2048 and can current a bunch of new feelings to followers of the basic puzzle. The puzzle ranges themselves are introduced in such a approach as to create the impression that every degree represents a new location. The builders made a lot of efforts and ultimately created a recreation in which every new map will appear distinctive. And the remaining, Bone Marrow is a typical role-playing recreation in which your important job shall be the entire destruction of evil and all Evil that threatens the native world.
Game Details
- Title: Bone Marrow
- Genre: Adventure, Casual, Indie, Strategy
- Developer: HugePixel
- Publisher: HugePixel
- Release 12 months: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1234840/Bone_Marrow/
- Release Name: Bone Marrow upd.14.07.2020
- Game Version: upd.14.07.2020
- Size: 44.0 MB
- Available Languages: English, Russian, French, German, Simplified Chinese, Portuguese, Turkish, Japanese
Screenshots
