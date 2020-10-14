Driftland The Magic Revival v2.0.38 (upd.10.07.2020) – PLAZA PC GAME

Driftland The Magic Revival v2.0.38 (upd.10.07.2020) – PLAZA

Driftland The Magic Revival — the drifting fragments of the outdated world all that continues to be after the harmful conflict of the traditional magicians. Together, these fragments are saved solely by a highly effective spell created by thought-up magicians. However, the halt of hostility was too tight and now it’s too late to save the world it has been destroyed. The present order of issues is removed from passable, however the world at least nonetheless retains some form of steadiness. Although this steadiness hangs in the steadiness. Very quickly, all the things will change, and it is determined by you whether or not the Driftland will likely be utterly destroyed, or whether or not there will likely be somebody who can return to his former glory.

NOTES. This launch is standalone.

Game Details Title: Driftland The Magic Revival

Driftland The Magic Revival Genre: Indie, Simulation, Strategy, Early Access

Indie, Simulation, Strategy, Early Access Developer: Star Drifters

Star Drifters Publisher: Star Drifters

Star Drifters Release 12 months: 2018

2018 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/718650/Driftland_The_Magic_Revival/

Release Name: Driftland.The.Magic.Revival.Nomads-PLAZA

Driftland.The.Magic.Revival.Nomads-PLAZA Game Version: v2.0.38 (upd.10.07.2020)

Game Releaser: PLAZA

PLAZA Size: 2.30 GB

2.30 GB Available Languages: english, polish, french, german, spanish – spain, russian, simplified chinese language

Screenshots





Download Driftland The Magic Revival v2.0.38 (upd.10.07.2020) – PLAZA [ 2.30 GB ] driftland_the_magic_revival_nomads-plaza.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Torrent Driftland The Magic Revival v1.3.6 – GOG [ 2.40 GB ]

Download Now