Dunk Lords v20200706 – CODEX PC GAME

Dunk Lords v20200706 – CODEX
Dunk Lords — select considered one of 16 basketball gamers, every of which has distinctive particular assaults and talents, and battle in numerous playgrounds. Use particular actions, damaging slam dunk and recreation gear. Do you’ve got every thing it’s worthwhile to grow to be a true Lord of the Danks. Is an arcade sports activities recreation from Story Fort studio, which presents a really authentic model of basketball. The creators have been impressed by comparable video games of the previous decade, equivalent to NBA Jam and others.
Game Details
- Title: Dunk Lords
- Genre: Action, Indie, Sports
- Developer: Story Fort LLC
- Publisher: Story Fort LLC
- Release yr: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/612640/Dunk_Lords/
- Release Name: Dunk.Lords-CODEX
- Game Version: v20200706
- Game Releaser: CODEX
- Size: 980 MB
- Available Languages: english
Screenshots
Download Dunk Lords v20200706 – CODEX [ 980 MB ]
dunk_lords-codex.torrent
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual
Loading...