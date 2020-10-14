Learning Factory upd.30.06.2020 PC GAME

Learning Factory upd.30.06.2020

Learning Factory — is a coaching technique simulation sport the place you end up in the position of a scientist who’s attempting to perceive what his cat desires. To do this, he will create conveyors that can accumulate knowledge from hundreds of cats and analyze them. Learning Factory is a technique and sandbox sport developed by Luden.io for the PC platform. The model of the sport technique, indie, simulator, development, crafting, sandbox, programming, science, logic. Probably each proprietor of animals, at least as soon as in his life, considered what their very own pets take into consideration them. This sport will will let you equip a complete manufacturing unit for checks to discover out what cats really need.

Game Details Title: Learning Factory

Learning Factory Genre: Indie, Simulation, Strategy

Indie, Simulation, Strategy Developer: Luden.io

Luden.io Publisher: Nival

Nival Release yr: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1150090/Learning_Factory/

Release Name: Learning Factory upd.30.06.2020

Learning Factory upd.30.06.2020 Game Version: upd.30.06.2020

Size: 68.0 MB

68.0 MB Available Languages: english

Screenshots





Download Learning Factory upd.30.06.2020 – [ 68.0 MB ] learning-factory.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now