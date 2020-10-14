Odd Realm v0.9.0.12 (upd.03.07.2020) – SKIDROW PC GAME

Odd Realm v0.9.0.12 (upd.03.07.2020) – SKIDROW
Odd Realm is a pixel technique like the favored Dwarf Fortress. Take over a group of settlers to construct a affluent settlement. It is not going to be straightforward, you may be confronted by gangsters, neighbors, local weather and even the gods themselves. Skillfully lead your folks, discover the world and even harmful dungeons. After all, all essentially the most helpful hidden deep underground.
Game Details
- Title: Odd Realm
- Genre: Indie, Simulation, Strategy, Early Access
- Developer: Unknown Origin Games
- Publisher: Unknown Origin Games
- Release yr: 2018
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/688060/Odd_Realm/
- Release Name: Odd Realm v0.9.0.12 (upd.03.07.2020)
- Game Version: v0.9.0.12 (upd.03.07.2020)
- Game Releaser: SKIDROW
- Size: 216 MB
- Available Languages: english
Screenshots
Download Odd Realm v0.9.0.12 (upd.03.07.2020) – SKIDROW [ 216 MB ]
odd-realm-v0_9_0_12.torrent
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual
Loading...