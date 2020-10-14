Olija upd.13.07.2020 (demo) PC GAME

Olija upd.13.07.2020 (demo)
Devolver Digital has introduced that it is releasing the Olija — journey motion recreation developed by Skeleton Crew on PC. Previously, Unties, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, took this position. Olija talks in regards to the journey of a man named Faraday. He was shipwrecked and located himself in the mysterious nation of Terrafag. Armed with the legendary harpoon, he and different fugitives try to depart hostile lands and return to their homeland. You should discover the unusual world and get acquainted with its inhabitants, together with Olia the mysterious woman with whom Faraday is related. The builders observe that when compiling the mythology, Olija was impressed by the legends of sailors and Asian fantasy. A melancholy soundtrack was written with an eye to conventional Japanese music, flamenco and lo-fi music with low sound high quality.
Game Details
- Title: Olija
- Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie
- Developer: Skeleton Crew Studio
- Publisher: Devolver Digital
- Release 12 months: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1297330/Olija/
- Size: 225.0 MB
- Available Languages: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish – Spain, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese – Brazil, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese
