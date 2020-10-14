Rockstar Dundee: GTA meets Crackdown? Take-Two has acquired Ruffian Games

First reported by TheGamer, Ruffian Games became Rockstar Dundee on October 6 after Take-Two Interactive took over ownership of the Scottish studio on October 1.

The revelation was initially discovered thanks to a note from Companies House that revealed the name change and new ownership.

Although the acquisition has only now been made official, the two companies have been working together over the past year on ” unspecified securities “.

Although Ruffian is perhaps best known for his work on Crackdown 2, the studio recently helped with the development of Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

Ruffian Games was initially founded in 2009 by staff members from Climax, DMA Design and RealTime Worlds.

The studio may be working on one of the Rockstar games like Bully 2 or GTA 6, but thanks to Ruffian’s expertise in modernizing games, it’s possible that Rockstar Dundee could be used to remaster older legacy titles.