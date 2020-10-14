Sai v1.0 – SKIDROW PC GAME

Sai v1.0 – SKIDROW
Sai — is a third-person motion sport the place we discover Celtic folklore and deforestation. While in a magical forest, gamers will uncover an atmosphere broken and destroyed by automobile assaults. These steel beings make their means via the earth to get to the underside of their magic, the Tree of the Heart. Although his presence is now solely a misplaced reminiscence, the machines stay, deciding to discover this highly effective entity. As a druid, protector of the pure world, you need to discover this stunning kingdom, use the facility that’s nonetheless right here, and uncover its darkish previous. Stop the vehicles. Protect the earth. Save the forest.
Game Details
- Title: Sai
- Genre: Action, Adventure
- Developer: Studio Mutiny
- Publisher: Studio Mutiny
- Release 12 months: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://studiomutiny.itch.io/sai
- Release Name: Sai-SKIDROW
- Game Version: v1.0
- Game Releaser: SKIDROW
- Size: 1.88 GB
- Available Languages: english
Screenshots
Download Sai v1.0 – SKIDROW [ 1.88 GB ]
sai-skidrow.torrent
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual
Loading...