Shieldwall v0.8.7 (upd.18.07.2020) PC GAME

Shieldwall v0.8.7 (upd.18.07.2020)
Shieldwall — is a combination of technique and navy journey motion with a third-person view, a sport in which it’s important to be part of Caesar’s military and go to Gaul, which the emperor couldn’t conquer. The sport takes place in these distant instances, when Caesar tried his finest to seize Gaul and the remainder of the world. Well, in these superb instances, you’ll have to stand on the facet of the emperor and attempt to seize Gaul, main one in all essentially the most highly effective models of his military. Grab your protect and sword, take your loyal troopers with you on the highway, a
Game Details
- Title: Shieldwall
- Genre: Action, Casual, Indie, Simulation, Strategy, Early Access
- Developer: Nezon Production
- Publisher: Nezon Production
- Release 12 months: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1216320/Shieldwall/
- Release Name: Shieldwall v0.8.7 (upd.18.07.2020)
- Game Version: v0.8.7 (upd.18.07.2020)
- Size: 1.41 GB
- Available Languages: english, russian
Screenshots
Download Shieldwall v0.8.7 (upd.18.07.2020) – [ 1.41 GB ]
shieldwall-v0_8_7.torrent
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual
Loading...