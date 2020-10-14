Shining Song Starnova Idol Empire v1.1.1.1 (upd.05.07.2020) – GOG PC GAME

Shining Song Starnova Idol Empire v1.1.1.1 (upd.05.07.2020) – GOG
Shining Song Starnova Idol Empire — a new venture from the studio Love in Space, is an financial simulator on the novel of the identical title. In the position of Producer, you need to take the reins of authorities over the Radiance Agency, beginning with shifting to a new workplace and ending with the long-awaited victory over the Quasar at the Idol Grand Prix. Build your empire of idols from scratch, rebuilding an workplace, buying tools, hiring personnel and new idols in your group. A competent technique will mean you can keep in enterprise for as lengthy as doable, incomes on the expertise of your wards. But keep in mind that any mistake can value a profession not solely to your idols, but additionally utterly destroy the popularity of the Agency.
Game Details
- Title: Shining Song Starnova Idol Empire
- Genre: Casual, Indie, Simulation, Strategy
- Developer: Love in Space
- Publisher: Sekai Project
- Release yr: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1215200/Shining_Song_Starnova_Idol_Empire/
- Release Name: Shining Song Starnova Idol Empire v1.1.1.1 – GOG
- Game Version: v1.1.1.1 (upd.05.07.2020)
- Game Releaser: GOG
- Size: 596 MB
- Available Languages: english
Screenshots
